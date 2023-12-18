Home Nation

Malwa-Nimar emerges as power centre

The new CM, one of his deputies and the ex-finance minister hail from Malwa-Nimar region.

Published: 18th December 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Mohan Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Agriculturally, the most fertile region of Madhya Pradesh and also famous as the land of ‘Poha-Sev-Jalebi’ – 66 assembly seats strong Malwa-Nimar region – has emerged as the political power center of the central Indian state’s politics, after the recent assembly elections.

A fortnight after the assembly polls results, the stamp of Malwa-Nimar on the politics of MP is for all to see, as it’s the politicians from the same western MP region, who will head the BJP and the opposition Congress in the state.

While the new CM Dr Mohan Yadav hails from Ujjain district (he’s BJP’s third time OBC legislator from Ujjain-South), one of his two deputy CMs – the seventh-time MLA from Malhargarh-SC seat (Mandsaur) and ex-finance minister Jagdish Dewda too hails from the same Malwa region. Malwa-Nimar houses 66 out of the 230 assembly seats and eight out of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state. 

