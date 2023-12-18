Mystery hangs over killing of ex-Cong MLA

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Mystery shrouded the killing of former Arunachal Pradesh Congress MLA Yumsen Matey.

The 53-year-old, who served as the Khonsa West MLA for one term from 2009-14, was shot dead by an unknown assailant in eastern Arunachal’s Tirap district near the Myanmar border on Saturday. He was preparing to contest next year’s Assembly elections.

Inspector General of Police Chukhu Apa said the police were probing the case. “We can’t say who is involved. We also do not know the motive behind the killing. An FIR has been registered and we are investigating,” he said.

The slain former MLA had gone to a village close to the Myanmar border on Saturday. He was accompanied by his driver and two workers. Governor Lt Gen (retired) KT Parnaik condemned the killing and called for strong action against those responsible.

