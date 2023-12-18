Home Nation

NIA raids 19 places in South India against a 'highly radicalised jihadi terror group'

As per inputs, the terror group is engaged in anti-India activities and has learned to plan attacks, recruiting youths, said the sources.

Published: 18th December 2023 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

nia_raids

National Investigation Agency (NIA). (Photo |ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at 19 locations in South India by busting a "highly radicalised jihadi terror group," sources said.

The raids have been underway since Monday morning. The anti-terror agency is conducting these raids in close coordination with the state police forces.

The sources, privy to the development, did not share the inputs about the exact location and about the jihadi group due to some operational reasons. Of the 19 places being searched by the NIA, the majority of them are linked to suspects affiliated with the jihadi group.

As per inputs, the terror group is engaged in anti-India activities and has learned to plan attacks, recruiting youths, said the sources.

The move comes days after the NIA raided multiple locations across Bengaluru, Karnataka, in a case relating to the radicalization of prisoners by a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist.

A total of six locations, including the houses of four accused, one of whom is still absconding, were extensively searched in the case on December 13 as part of the NIA's continuing investigations into the case (RC-28/2023/NIA/DLI).

The other locations that were searched were premises connected with two other suspects.

In that raid, the NIA teams seized a host of digital devices, various incriminating documents, and cash amounting to Rs 7.3 lakhs during the raids, conducted at the premises of Mohammed Umar, Mohammed Faisal Rabbani, Tanveer Ahmed and Mohammed Farooq, as well as absconder Junaid Ahmed.

Three accused are currently absconding in the case, registered under various sections of IPC, the UA(P) Act, 1967 and the Explosive Substances Act, 1884. 

READ MORE | 'Highly educated but equally radicalised': Delhi police on arrested ISIS terrorists

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Investigation Agency south India Raids jihadi terror group

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp