Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma in Delhi for cabinet formation talks

JAIPUR: Significant developments are taking place in Rajasthan as Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is currently in Delhi for the past two days, actively engaged in forming the new cabinet. A crucial meeting was held between the Chief Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda to discuss the composition of the new cabinet. This has led to speculations that the CM is in the process of finalizing his team of ministers.



The anticipation surrounding the formation of the new cabinet has intensified, heightening the expectations of both new and seasoned MLAs. Echoing the surprise move when the Chief Minister's position was bestowed upon a first-time MLA, there is palpable optimism among all MLAs regarding their potential inclusion in the new cabinet.

The state's cabinet can accommodate up to thirty ministers, comprising the Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers already appointed.

Consequently, a key question about the impending cabinet formation revolves around whether all 27 remaining ministers will be appointed at once or if the expansion will occur gradually. Speculation in political circles suggests the possibility of a two-phase cabinet expansion.

Analysts draw parallels with the unexpected announcement of CMs in three states by the BJP, suggesting that a similar surprise may accompany the unveiling of new names in the cabinet. Sources within the BJP hint at the inclusion of more than 15 young MLAs in Bhajan Lal Sharma's cabinet, indicating a strategic approach to infuse youth and experience.

Several MLAs are expected to feature in the cabinet, including prominent names like Dr Kirori Lal Meena, Baba Balak Nath, Siddhi Kumari, Deepti Kiran Maheshwari, Pushpendra Singh Ranaut, and others. These individuals are anticipated to become ministers in the first phase of cabinet formation.

The forthcoming cabinet will also prioritize considerations of caste and region, with a dedicated focus on including women. Notably, both the CM and Deputy CMs hail from Jaipur district, where 12 BJP MLAs have emerged victorious, of which three have secured ministerial positions. The remaining nine face slim chances of ministerial appointments, emphasizing the emphasis on representation from across the state.

The cabinet's composition will reflect a balance of caste and region, with a specific category for women. Given that Diya Kumari has already been appointed as Deputy CM, the remaining eight women MLAs harbour hopes of securing cabinet positions. Traditionally, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has been allocated to a woman, and this trend is expected to continue in the upcoming cabinet.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, who took oath on December 15, made his first visit to Delhi after assuming office. Earlier, on Sunday, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, along with Deputy CM Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa, met with President Draupadi Murmu and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

