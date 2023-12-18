Uproar in Jharkhand Assembly over IT raids on Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu's premises

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Amid slogans of ‘500 crore kiska hai’ (Whose are these Rs 500 crore?), the BJP-led opposition stalled the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday over the huge recovery of cash from the locations of Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu.

The opposition leaders went into the well of the house and kept on shouting the slogan ‘500 crore kiska hai’ continuously. Amid uproar, the Finance Minister presented the second supplementary budget of Rs 8111.75 crore following which the House was adjourned till Tuesday.

Leader of opposition Amar Kumar Bauri alleged that the money recovered from Sahu’s premises was the money looted from the people of Jharkhand.

“We are demanding the state government to clear their stand over the huge cash recovered from the premises of Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu, which is nothing but the black money looted from the Adivasi-Moolwasi of Jharkhand. The matter must be discussed in the Assembly,” said the leader of the opposition.

The opposition also demanded Soren to tell the house why he should not resign for running away from the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate.

“The Chief Minister is being summoned again and again but he is not turning up before the Enforcement Directorate. We demanded that the state government must tell the House why the Chief Minister should not resign from his post,” said Bauri.

If the Chief Minister himself does not follow the rules, then the state is bound to face anarchy, he added. According to Bauri, they have thrown an open challenge to discuss the issue in the Assembly, but since the state government is the culprit, they are running from discussion in the house.

“Since the state government is about to complete four years in office, they must discuss their achievements in the Assembly, but they are running away from it by cutting short the duration of the winter session of the Assembly. It clearly shows that they have nothing to show in the house,” Bauri said.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto, however, said that Soren is replying to the summons issued against him.

The opposition continued to corner the government from outside the House and staged protests with posters in their hands asking CM Hemant Soren to resign and demanding a CBI inquiry into the misdeeds of the four years of this government.

Meanwhile, the Assembly committee formed to prepare a report on increasing the salaries and allowances of the legislators submitted its report to the Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato, according to which, salaries of the Chief Minister, ministers and legislators should be increased up to 25-30 per cent.

Notably, this is the eighth time that there will be a hike in the salary of the legislators, ministers and the Chief Minister within 20 years of the formation of this state.

