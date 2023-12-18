Home Nation

Youth ends life after denied job at Eden Gardens gallery

The deceased was possibly suffering from depression because he was not getting an appointment as a ground staff at Eden Gardens like his father and uncle, who are also employed there.

By PTI

KOLKATA: The body of a youth was found hanging from one of the galleries of Eden Gardens here on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Dhananjay Barik, son of a ground worker, they said.

Barik was found hanging from the upper tier of gallery K of the stadium by one of the caretakers, a senior officer said, adding that the youth had been missing since Sunday afternoon.

"The deceased was possibly suffering from depression because he was not getting an appointment as a ground staff at the Eden Gardens like his father and uncle, who are also employed there.

We are investigating whether it is a case of suicide or something else. The body has been sent for post-mortem," the officer said.

The youth's family members had filed a missing complaint with Maidan police station on Sunday, he said, adding that the deceased was staying with his father and uncle at the quarters meant for Eden Gardens' staff.

Note: "Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call these numbers of local helpline services."

