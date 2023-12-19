Home Nation

Badal’s relative Majithia deposes in drugs case

Published: 19th December 2023 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Bikram_Singh_Majithia

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia. (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Former Minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who is  also the brother-in-law of Sukhbir Singh Badal, was questioned for seven hours by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Punjab Police in Patiala in a drugs case today.

Sources said that Majithia was questioned for seven hours by the special investigation team of state police probing the drug case registered on him. He was reportedly asked more than four dozen dozens including about the alleged connections with drug smugglers.

Majithia was booked under the NDPS (The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act on December 20, 2021. The action was taken based on a 2018 report of the anti-drug Special Task Force. The FIR was registered by the state crime branch at its Mohali police station. In August last year, Majithia came out of the Patiala jail after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him bail in the drugs case. He was released after spending more than five months in prison. 

