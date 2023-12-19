Bhima Koregaon case: Bombay HC grants bail to activist Navlakha

By Online Desk

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to activist Gautam Navlakha in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

He has been under house arrest at a public library in Mumbai since November 2022.

On November 10, 2022, the top court had allowed Navlakha, who was then lodged in Navi Mumbai's Taloja prison in connection with the case, to be placed under house arrest owing to his deteriorating health.

Since the November 10, 2022 order, the top court has extended his house arrest several times.

The Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which police claim triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the city.

(Further details are awaited)

