Cops ask Meta to share info on 6 accused in Parliament security breach case

Ujwal Jalali and Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI/KOLKATA: Delhi Police has written to social media giant Meta seeking details of the accounts of the six accused in the December 13 Parliament security breach case, officials said on Monday.

“We have also sought details of the ‘Bhagat Singh Fan’ page on Facebook from Meta,” sources said, adding WhatsApp chats between the accused have been sought from the company since the phones were already destroyed by the alleged mastermind Lalit Jha.

At times WhatsApp chats are saved in the mobile device or Google Drive as backup, a senior official told this newspaper. “If those chats can be retrieved from the accused phones, then we will have more details,” the official added.Digital footprints and bank details of the six accused — Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Neelam, Amol Shinde, Mahesh Kumawat and Lalit Jha — are being scanned, sources said. All accused are being questioned separately.

A Delhi Police team on Monday visited Manoranjan’s residence in Mysuru and questioned his parents for more than four hours.A three-member Special Cell team also visited Kolkata. The team was accompanied by Kolkata Police personnel who visited several places linked to Jha.

ALSO READ | Record 92 Opposition MPs suspended from both houses of Parliament for causing disruptions

The team first went to Burrabazar where Jha and his family stayed a month ago. “Delhi cops spoke to locals and a tea stall owner and noted down details of their statement on Jha,” said a Kolkata Police officer.

The team also visited a flat in Baguiati, on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, where Jha lived with his family from Bihar.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI/KOLKATA: Delhi Police has written to social media giant Meta seeking details of the accounts of the six accused in the December 13 Parliament security breach case, officials said on Monday. “We have also sought details of the ‘Bhagat Singh Fan’ page on Facebook from Meta,” sources said, adding WhatsApp chats between the accused have been sought from the company since the phones were already destroyed by the alleged mastermind Lalit Jha. At times WhatsApp chats are saved in the mobile device or Google Drive as backup, a senior official told this newspaper. “If those chats can be retrieved from the accused phones, then we will have more details,” the official added.Digital footprints and bank details of the six accused — Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Neelam, Amol Shinde, Mahesh Kumawat and Lalit Jha — are being scanned, sources said. All accused are being questioned separately. A Delhi Police team on Monday visited Manoranjan’s residence in Mysuru and questioned his parents for more than four hours.A three-member Special Cell team also visited Kolkata. The team was accompanied by Kolkata Police personnel who visited several places linked to Jha.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Record 92 Opposition MPs suspended from both houses of Parliament for causing disruptions The team first went to Burrabazar where Jha and his family stayed a month ago. “Delhi cops spoke to locals and a tea stall owner and noted down details of their statement on Jha,” said a Kolkata Police officer. The team also visited a flat in Baguiati, on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, where Jha lived with his family from Bihar. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp