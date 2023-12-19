'Dawood Ibrahim link': Maha Oppn for BJP minister Girish Mahajan's resignation

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Opposition leaders on Monday demanded the resignation of the Maharashtra BJP minister Girish Mahajan over his alleged link with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC and Leader of Oppositions, state legislative council said that they got the photograph of BJP minister Girish Mahajan and other several BJP MLAs attended the wedding of a relative of Dawood Ibrahim in 2017 when Mahajan was guardian minister of Nasik district.

Danave said that they wanted to expose Mahajan who is allegedly linked with the underworld, and demanded the discussion in legislative council, but the chair of the House barred them. “In protest, our Opposition leader walked out and decided to boycott the proceedings of the House. It is the right of the elected member to discuss every issue and this is a serious matter, the ruling party minister is allegedly connected with Dawood Ibrahim. But the treasury benches ran away from the discussions,” Danave said.

The BJP minister’s alleged link with the underworld was first raised by the NCP MLA Eknath Khadse over flashing the wedding photograph. He said Mahajan is traitor and anti-national because of his link with the underworld.

“Mahajan has no right to remain in the ministerial chair. The BJP minister should step down and face the fair and impartial inquiry. The special investigation team should be set to probe this alleged link,” Khadse said. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis refuted the allegations. He said that this is an old matter. It has been probed and nothing such has come out. Therefore, Oppositions raking old issue is baseless.

