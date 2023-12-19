Dehradun Diary: Uttarakhand to launch Himalayan Air Safari

Narendra Sethi By

Gyrocopter air safari tourism to be launched

Uttarakhand is set to give tourism a new impetus with the launch of India’s first Himalayan Air Safari. This initiative promises a unique experience, blending the enchanting panoramas of the Himalayas with an adventurous twist. Colonel Ashwini Pundir, Additional Chief Executive Officer of Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, who participated in this trial flight, stated, “The Himalayan Air Safari will soon be introduced for various tourist destinations in the state through Gyrocopter. Under this scheme, tourists will fly from one location in a Gyrocopter, immersing themselves in the Himalayan peaks.

Anupam Kher in town to finalise location for film

Anupam Kher is currently touring various locations in Uttarakhand for a location recce for one of his upcoming films. CEO of Film Development Council, Banshidhar Tiwari, paid a courtesy call on veteran actor Anupam Kher on Sunday. Tiwari briefed Anupam Kher about Uttarakhand’s film policy, stating, “The proposed film policy of Uttarakhand includes special provisions to promote new film locations. Additionally, special grants have been allocated to support the participation of artists and crew members from Uttarakhand.”

International literature and arts fest ends

The Valley of Words International Literature and Arts Festival concluded its seventh edition on Sunday. On the final day of the two-day event, senior journalist Mrinal Pandey delved into her book ‘The Journey of Hindi Language Journalism in India.’ She expressed, “Despite being as young as the Himalayas, the Hindi language, like the Himalayas, also sustains a significant part.” Mrinal emphasised, “Every language and literature is shaped by the society in which it originates.” At a festival held at a hotel on Rajpur Road, Mrinal Pandey discussed her book with fellow journalists Sanjay Abhigyan and former chief secretary Indu Pandey.

