Home Nation

Gujarat Congress MLA Chirag Patel resigns from assembly; slams party leadership

The Congress has now become "zero" from being a "hero", Patel said and did not divulge his plans for the future when asked if he plans to join the BJP.

Published: 19th December 2023 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Chirag Patel handed over his resignation to Gujarat assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary in Gandhinagar on Tuesday morning.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD:  In a setback to the Congress in Gujarat ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, party MLA Chirag Patel resigned as a member of the legislative assembly on Tuesday, citing disappointment with the working style of the party leadership.

Alleging "groupism" in the party's state unit, he said it is being "operated from Delhi directly by the central leadership as if they are running a princely state while sitting in air-conditioned bungalows".

He also claimed that many other MLAs were also unhappy in Congress and felt suffocated.

Patel, a first-time MLA who represented the Khambhat seat in Anand district, handed over his resignation to Gujarat assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary in Gandhinagar this morning, the speaker's office said in a statement. Chaudhary later told reporters he had accepted Patel's resignation.

With this, the Congress's strength in the 182-member assembly has come down to 16.

Patel had defeated sitting BJP MLA Mahesh Raval in Khambhat by a thin margin of nearly 3,700 votes in the assembly polls held last year.

Speaking to reporters after tendering his resignation, Patel blamed the working style of the Congress leadership for his decision and claimed that some more party MLAs may also resign if the situation does not improve.

"I decided to resign after consulting people from my constituency. Like me, many MLAs are unhappy because they feel suffocated in the party. Groupism is at its peak in the Congress, and local party affairs are operated from Delhi directly by the central leadership as if they are running a princely state while sitting in air-conditioned bungalows," Patel said.

The Congress has now become "zero" from being a "hero", Patel said and did not divulge his plans for the future when asked if he plans to join the BJP.

The former legislator said that while the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya was a matter of great importance for the entire Hindu population, Congress leaders have not said a single word in favour of the temple's construction.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat congress Chirag Patel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp