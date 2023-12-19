Gujarat records steady rise in TB cases, LS told

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The prevalence of Tuberculosis (TB) in Gujarat is on a consistent rise, with official government data revealing alarming figures. In 2020, there were 173 TB patients per lakh people in the state, a number that surged to 213 instances by 2022, indicating a significant 17 per cent increase in TB cases.

The government reported 1,20,560 TB patients in 2020, 1,44,731 in 2021, and 1,51,912 in 2022, reflecting a troubling upward trend over the past eight years, marking an overall 30% surge. Responding to Lok Sabha queries on December 15, the Ministry of Health of the Government of India disclosed that the TB incidence in Gujarat per lakh people was 173 in 2020, 204 in 2021, and 213 in 2022.

This data suggests an average growth of 17 percent in TB cases in Gujarat over the three years. The government further projected that 195 persons out of every lakh in Gujarat would contract tuberculosis by November 2023.

In response to questions from other Lok Sabha members, the Ministry of Health presented statistics indicating a continuous increase in TB cases in Gujarat from 82,585 in 2015 to 1,59,158 in 2019. The escalating trend persisted with 1,20,560 cases in 2020, 1,44,731 in 2021, and 1,51,912 in 2022.

Dr. Yogesh Gupta, an MD physician and TB specialist, highlighted that the COVID-19 pandemic not only caused damage but also intensified tuberculosis cases and mortality worldwide in the last three years. He attributed the rise to factors such as multigenerational households, overcrowding in low-income neighborhoods, lack of paid sick leave, public transportation use, and health insurance inadequacies.

Dr. Gupta emphasised that testing availability, vaccination drives, strict adherence to treatment protocols, and drug-resistant tuberculosis due to uneven treatment are major contributors to the escalating numbers. He noted that the percentage of tuberculosis is increasing more in the age group of 15 to 44 years, affecting youth disproportionately.

Contrary to the concerning state-specific data, the government cited information from the World Health Organization’s Global TB Report 2023, indicating a 16% decrease in TB incidence rate in India from 237 per 100,000 populations in 2015 to 199 per 100,000 in 2022.

