Israel-Hamas war: PM Modi holds 'productive' talks with Benjamin Netanyahu

In the phone talks, Modi also highlighted India's consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace and stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected people.

Published: 19th December 2023 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

(L-R) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo| AFP) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the restoration of peace with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday. “Had a productive exchange of views with PM Netanyahu on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns about the safety of maritime traffic. Highlighted India’s consistent stand in favour of the early restoration of peace and stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected,” said PM Modi after speaking with PM Netanyahu over the phone.

As a spill over of the ongoing conflict between Israel-Hamas, there are rising tensions in the Red Sea. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels are stepping up their strikes on ships in the Red Sea – which they say are revenge against Israel for its onslaught in Gaza. According to reports, India has deployed two stealth destroyers off the coast of Aden to counter any such attacks in the Red Sea. INS Kochi and INS Kolkata have been deployed.

The US has announced the formation of a 10-nation naval force to protect seaborne traffic in the region. British Petroleum has decided to temporarily pause all transits through the Red Sea. Houthi attacks have begun to impact the global supply chain and will have a bearing on prices of oil and gas. It may be recalled that a week back, India was amongst 153 nations that voted in favour of a UNGA resolution that called for a ceasefire in Gaza. 23 nations abstained, while 10 voted against the resolution.

The US too has been urging Israel to soften its offensive. US President Joe Biden had recently urged PM Netanyahu to change track, warning that Israel’s indiscriminate bombing in Gaza risked leaving Israel isolated. The conflict which began on October 7, with Hamas  attacking parts of Israel, led to a full-fledged war.

