LS adjourned till 12.30 pm amid opposition protests over Parliament security breach

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12.30 pm on Tuesday following protests by opposition members demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach and revocation of the suspension of MPs.

The House witnessed the first adjournment soon after it assembled at 11 am when it was adjourned till 12 noon, and as protests continued, it was again adjourned till 12.30 pm.

Opposition members were on their feet and some of them came to the Well of the House shouting slogans against the government and holding placards.

Some of them were carrying a morphed picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the whole House condemned the display of a morphed picture of the prime minister and demanded action against the MPs carrying it.

Speaker Om Birla said it was completely against the rules, regulations and proprieties to bring placards into the House.

"This House belongs to you. We all have decided that no one will bring placards inside the House. But you have come here with placards. Even you have come to the podium. Is it correct? Please go back to your seat. I am giving you a last warning," he said.

However, the opposition members ignored Birla's pleas and continued their protests leading to the adjournment of the proceedings.

Besides several other opposition MPs, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was also in the Well.

Similar scenes were witnessed when the House met again at 12 noon.

Several MPs showed placards, even as the Chair warned them against it.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was seen sitting in the front row of the opposition benches.

A placard was placed in front of the former Congress president demanding discussion on the security breach, even though she was not holding the placard.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, urged opposition members not to show placards.

As protest continued the House was adjourned till 12.30 pm.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack last Wednesday, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released coloured smoke and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.

Two others, including a woman, were detained outside the Parliament complex for staging a protest.

On Monday, Lok Sabha suspended 33 opposition members, including the leader of the Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK's T R Baalu and Sougata Ray of the Trinamool Congress, from the House for displaying placards and raising slogans over the Parliament security breach issue.

