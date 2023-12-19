Maharashtra government disburses Rs 44,278 crores to drought hit, rain affected farmers

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced Rs 20,000 per hectare financial help to farmers whose crops were damaged in unseasonal rainfall and even said that to prevent the farmer suicides; the state government has decided to reconstitute the task force.

CM Eknath Shinde said his government has extended all possible financial help to farmers and always remained with them in difficult times as well. He said they will also focus on positive agriculture growth in the state.

“In the last one and half years, our government disbursed over Rs 44,278 crore to farmers under various head and damages done due to drought, heavy rain, hailstorm and unseasonal rainfall and flood. Farmers are the backbone of our economy and, the government since July 2022 is spending substantial funds for farmers,” Shinde added.

He said the state government through the relief and rehabilitation department is spending Rs 14,891 crore, Rs 15,040 crore through the agriculture department, and Rs 5,190 crore through the cooperation department.

“We are also spending Rs 5,114 crore through the marketing department, Rs 3,800 crore through the food and civil supply department and Rs 234 crore through the animal husbandry department,” he said.

CM Eknath Shinde said farmer suicide is a major issue particularly in Vidarbha and Marathwada region so the state government has decided to reconstitute the task force to prevent farmer suicides. “Farmers' suicide is a serious and major issue in the state. We increased a bonus to paddy farmers to Rs 20,000 from Rs 15,000 per hectare last year.”

CM Shinde also announced the formation of Mahabank for onions saying that the government proposes to use nuclear power for the development of pilot onion irradiation project in the state. “This move is expected to benefit the onion farmers to preserve onions and avoid the effects of shortages due to natural calamity. “

Shinde also informed that a central government team recently visited and inspected the talukas declared drought and the state government has also made a representation to the Centre asking to provide financial assistance of Rs 2,587 crore to farmers in these 40 drought-hit talukas.

“The inter-ministerial coordination team of the centre has so far visited nine of the 15 districts. The drought-prone conditions have been declared in 1,021 revenue circles that do not meet,” he said.

He appealed to the Opposition not to do politics over the farmer issue.

