NHRC seeks detailed report on well-being of cops

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission has sought an ATR on the psycho-physical well-being of police personnel in connection with the alleged murder of Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das case.

It passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and noted human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, who alleged that governments across India have failed to ensure the physical and mental well-being of police personnel in complete violation of the Supreme Court’s 2006 judgment in

Prakash Singh case.

Tripathy alleged that governments failed to ensure the physical and mental well-being of police personnel, which raised issues of murders and related offences, and inefficient discharge of duty by them. This newspaper has learnt that NHRC had recently issued notices to the secretary, ministry of health & family welfare, secretary, ministry of home affairs, and the chief secretaries of all states including Odisha and the Union Territories to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within eight weeks in such cases, including the murder of Naba Kishore Das.

NHRC wanted to know from the respective parties as to why and how the SC’s historic verdict in the Prakash Singh case had been violated, Tripathy told this newspaper.

What is Prakash Singh verdict?

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court in 2006 directed all states and UTs to bring in police reforms. It issued a series of measures that were to be undertaken by the governments so that the police could work without worrying about political interference. The court passed these directions while hearing a PIL filed by former IPS officer Prakash Singh.

Also in top court

Court to hear plea on religious conversion

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea by Rajendra Bihari Lal, Vice-Chancellor of Uttar Pradesh’s Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology, and Sciences and six others challenging the Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash an FIR related to alleged religious conversion on Tuesday. The case in which they have sought relief pertains to allegations of rape, illegal religious conversion and immoral trafficking. The FIR against them was lodged by a woman on November 4, 2023 in UP.

Rohingya girl’s plea on arrest dismissed

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea by a 19-year-old Rohingya girl seeking release from alleged detention, noting that restriction on her movement cannot be termed as illegal confinement.

The top court noted that the petitioner is admittedly an illegal immigrant and her arrival in India is not traceable.

No felling of trees, Pune civic body told

The Supreme Court has restrained the Pune civic body from felling trees till December 21 for widening one of the roads in the city to enable a litigant to move the Bombay High Court with the grievance. The bench took note of the submissions and ordered that till Thursday no tree will be cut for widening the road.



