Rajasthan CM’s Delhi visit sets off buzz on new cabinet

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan BJP has intensified efforts for the formation of the cabinet with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma camping in Delhi for two days. Sharma reportedly met BJP chief JP Nadda over the composition of his team.

Speculation over ministerial positions has heightened the expectations of both new and seasoned MLAs. The impression among them is that the leadership can spring a surprise similar to the one at the time of choosing the CM. Sharma is a first-time MLA.

The state’s cabinet can accommodate up to 30 ministers, including the CM and two Deputy CMs. The key question is whether the 27 remaining ministers will be appointed at once or if the expansion will occur gradually. Political buzz is that there could be a two-phase cabinet expansion.

Analysts draw parallels with the unexpected announcement of CMs in three states by the BJP, suggesting a similar surprise in terms of the selection of MLAs in the cabinet. Party sources hint at the inclusion of more than 15 young MLAs in the Sharma cabinet.

Several MLAs expect to feature in the cabinet, including prominent names such as Dr Kirori Lal Meena, Baba Balak Nath, Siddhi Kumari, Deepti Kiran Maheshwari, Pushpendra Singh Ranaut, and others. These individuals are projected to become ministers in the first phase of cabinet formation. The forthcoming cabinet will also prioritize considerations of caste and region, with a focus on including women.

Old & new in C’garh

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai after his return from Delhi on Monday hinted that soon his cabinet team will be expanded with a mix of old and new faces. “Soon the council of ministers will be expanded. The opportunities will also be given to the new faces this time,” he said.

Chouhan to meet Nadda

A week after stepping down as the Madhya Pradesh chief minister, the sixth time sitting MLA and five-time former Lok Sabha member Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be in Delhi on Tuesday to meet BJP’s national president JP Nadda. The 64-year-old will be in Delhi on Tuesday.

