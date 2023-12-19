Home Nation

Seven women rescued from flesh trade in Navi Mumbai

The raid was conducted by officials of the anti-trafficking cell on Monday in Shirvanegaon area of Nerul.

Published: 19th December 2023 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

The rescued women were shifted to a rehabilitation centre.  (Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

THANE: Navi Mumbai Police rescued seven women from flesh trade after raiding a lodge and arrested two persons, an official said on Tuesday.

The raid was conducted by officials of the anti-trafficking cell on Monday in Shirvanegaon area of Nerul.

The arrested duo included the owner of the facility, which was used as a brothel, and its manager, the official said.

The rescued women were shifted to a rehabilitation centre, he said, adding that a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navi Mumbai flesh trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp