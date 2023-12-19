Seven women rescued from flesh trade in Navi Mumbai

By PTI

THANE: Navi Mumbai Police rescued seven women from flesh trade after raiding a lodge and arrested two persons, an official said on Tuesday.

The raid was conducted by officials of the anti-trafficking cell on Monday in Shirvanegaon area of Nerul.

The arrested duo included the owner of the facility, which was used as a brothel, and its manager, the official said.

The rescued women were shifted to a rehabilitation centre, he said, adding that a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act.

