Seven women rescued from flesh trade in Navi Mumbai
The raid was conducted by officials of the anti-trafficking cell on Monday in Shirvanegaon area of Nerul.
Published: 19th December 2023 10:04 PM | Last Updated: 19th December 2023 10:04 PM | A+A A-
THANE: Navi Mumbai Police rescued seven women from flesh trade after raiding a lodge and arrested two persons, an official said on Tuesday.
The raid was conducted by officials of the anti-trafficking cell on Monday in Shirvanegaon area of Nerul.
The arrested duo included the owner of the facility, which was used as a brothel, and its manager, the official said.
The rescued women were shifted to a rehabilitation centre, he said, adding that a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act.