Three Jharkhand BJP MLAs suspended by Speaker for disrupting House proceedings

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Speaker Rabindranath Mahto on Tuesday suspended three BJP MLAs for disrupting House proceedings.

The three BJP legislators -- Biranchi Narayan, Bhanu Pratap Sahi and JP Patel, were suspended for the entire winter session for demanding the state government clear their stand on the employment policy and disrupting the proceedings.

Angered by the decision, the entire opposition walked out of the House and staged a dharna before the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the premises of the Jharkhand Assembly.

Later, the opposition also met Governor CP Radhakrishnan and handed over a memorandum to him demanding the dismissal of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav demanded for resolution condemning the suspension of opposition MPs in Parliament, Minister Mithlesh Thakur sought action against protesting BJP legislators on the lines of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The Speaker then adjourned the House for an hour. When the house was convened again after the adjournment, the two BJP legislators again entered into the well of seeking the government to clear its stand over employment policy as the students are protesting on the streets due to lack of vacancy in the state.

Despite repeated requests, when the three legislators did not return to their seats, the Speaker suspended them.

“I have been requesting you again and again, but you have been disrupting the house repeatedly,” said the speaker and ordered the suspension of the three MLAs. Agar aap log chahein to is ‘Prashn kaal’ to ‘hangaaama’ kaal ke naam se bula dete hain (If you people want, they can call this Question Hour as ‘Hungama Hour’), he added Suspended legislator Biranchi Narayan, however, alleged that everything was being done on the behest of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

“Several thousand youths of this state are on the streets seeking employment due to which we tried to bring adjournment motion in the Assembly so that matter could be discussed in the house, but we were marshalled out by the Speaker,” said Narayan.

They are ready to be marshalled out again and again in the interest of the youths of this state, but will not let this government rest in peach till it gets uprooted from the state, he added. According to Narayan, the Speaker who acts at the behest of the Chief Minister has no right to remain in the chair.

Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri said that the three MLAs were seeking an adjournment motion in the interest of the youth demanding the state government to clear their stand on recruitment policy; instead, the

Speaker suspended the three BJP MLAs. “It appears that the Speaker had already made up his mind to suspend the MLAs who have been raising their voices against the failure of the State Government in the Assembly,” said Bauri.

On Monday, the opposition had stalled the house seeking the resignation of chief minister Hemant Soren in the wake of the ED summon and cash seizure in IT raids at locations related to Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

RANCHI: Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Speaker Rabindranath Mahto on Tuesday suspended three BJP MLAs for disrupting House proceedings. The three BJP legislators -- Biranchi Narayan, Bhanu Pratap Sahi and JP Patel, were suspended for the entire winter session for demanding the state government clear their stand on the employment policy and disrupting the proceedings. Angered by the decision, the entire opposition walked out of the House and staged a dharna before the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the premises of the Jharkhand Assembly.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Later, the opposition also met Governor CP Radhakrishnan and handed over a memorandum to him demanding the dismissal of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav demanded for resolution condemning the suspension of opposition MPs in Parliament, Minister Mithlesh Thakur sought action against protesting BJP legislators on the lines of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Speaker then adjourned the House for an hour. When the house was convened again after the adjournment, the two BJP legislators again entered into the well of seeking the government to clear its stand over employment policy as the students are protesting on the streets due to lack of vacancy in the state. Despite repeated requests, when the three legislators did not return to their seats, the Speaker suspended them. “I have been requesting you again and again, but you have been disrupting the house repeatedly,” said the speaker and ordered the suspension of the three MLAs. Agar aap log chahein to is ‘Prashn kaal’ to ‘hangaaama’ kaal ke naam se bula dete hain (If you people want, they can call this Question Hour as ‘Hungama Hour’), he added Suspended legislator Biranchi Narayan, however, alleged that everything was being done on the behest of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. “Several thousand youths of this state are on the streets seeking employment due to which we tried to bring adjournment motion in the Assembly so that matter could be discussed in the house, but we were marshalled out by the Speaker,” said Narayan. They are ready to be marshalled out again and again in the interest of the youths of this state, but will not let this government rest in peach till it gets uprooted from the state, he added. According to Narayan, the Speaker who acts at the behest of the Chief Minister has no right to remain in the chair. Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri said that the three MLAs were seeking an adjournment motion in the interest of the youth demanding the state government to clear their stand on recruitment policy; instead, the Speaker suspended the three BJP MLAs. “It appears that the Speaker had already made up his mind to suspend the MLAs who have been raising their voices against the failure of the State Government in the Assembly,” said Bauri. On Monday, the opposition had stalled the house seeking the resignation of chief minister Hemant Soren in the wake of the ED summon and cash seizure in IT raids at locations related to Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp