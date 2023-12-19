Two drivers rape 19-year-old Dalit girl in a moving bus bound for UP, one arrested

By Online Desk

JAIPUR: A 19-year-old was gang-raped by two drivers in a moving bus en route to Jaipur from Uttar Pradesh, police said on December 15.

The survivor was travelling from Kanpur to Jaipur. She was raped by the drivers identified by the police as Arif and Lalit.

The incident took place on the nights of December 9 and Dec 10. The Rajasthan police have arrested one person, reported The Indian Express on the 16th of December. While Arif has been arrested, Lalit is absconding.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Phoolchand Meena, the investigating officer in the case, told The Indian Express that as all the seats in the bus were occupied, the two accused persons told the woman that she could sleep on a seat inside the driver’s cabin.

“Prima facie it appears that both the accused took turns to rape her,” said Meena. “As one of the duo committed the crime, the other drove the bus. After a while, a passenger went to the driver’s cabin and asked the driver to stop the bus for a toilet break. It was at this point that he spotted the woman and suspected foul play.”

Another version says, the woman raised an alarm when the incident occurred which alerted the passengers, who got the bus stopped and caught Arif while Lalit escaped, he added.

Bhagwan Sahay Meena, the SHO of Kanota police station, said that Arif has been arrested and is currently in judicial custody. Lalit managed to escape and is being searched, he added.

The station house officer (SHO) said that there were a few passengers inside the bus while the victim was inside the cabin, which was closed from inside.

The passengers in the bus roughed up both drivers, following which one managed to escape.

According to authorities and reports in Times Now, the accused turned up the music inside the cabin so that other passengers could hear her screaming.

Meena added that an FIR was registered on December 10 against the duo under section 376D (gangrape) of the IPC and relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act).

(With Inputs from Indian Express and PTI)

