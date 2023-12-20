Both houses of Parliament adjourned amid opposition protest

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 11:30 am on Wednesday amid protests by opposition members over the Parliament security breach issue.

As the House met again at 11:15 am, the protests by opposition members continued.

Earlier when the House met, some opposition members had raised the issue of security breach and demanded a statement from the home minister on the matter.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked the protesting members to maintain order in the House. As the protests continued, he adjourned the proceedings.

Lok Sabbah adjourned:

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon after Speaker Om Birla warned four opposition members against bringing placards into the House and asked them to go back to their seats.

As the Question Hour was progressing, some opposition members sat in the Well of the House, shouted slogans and displayed placards.

Birla mentioned the names of four members, warning them not to bring placards to the House and also asked them to go back to their seats. Soon after, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till noon.

At least three questions and their supplementaries were taken up during Question Hour which went on for about 30 minutes. One starred question that was listed in the names of TMC MPs Sougata Ray and Pratima Mondal was not taken up by the Speaker. The two are among the Lok Sabha members who have been suspended from the House.

On Tuesday, 49 opposition members were suspended from Lok Sabha for unruly behaviour, taking the total number of MPs suspended from Parliament in this session to over 140.

