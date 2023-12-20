Home Nation

Congress cites local disconnect for election debacle in Rajasthan

Preliminary findings suggest lack of effective communication

Published: 20th December 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  In the aftermath of a setback in the recent assembly elections in Rajasthan, the state Congress has sent a preliminary report to the central leadership, listing multiple factors contributing to the defeat.
The report claims that the welfare schemes and the vision of the Gehlot government were fine, but local leaders, MLAs, candidates, and even ministers failed to take the message forward strongly to the voters.

However, the factors cited in the preliminary report contrast with a few points that were raised during an informal meeting of the party in Delhi. A meeting called by the Congress leadership after the election results on December 9 in Delhi to review the party’s poor performance saw many leaders blaming the decision to repeat most of the sitting MLAs as the main reason for the party’s defeat.

One of the primary reasons the report identifies for the defeat revolves around the failure to effectively communicate government schemes to the people. Despite the perceived merit of these initiatives, candidates in the assembly constituencies struggled to articulate their significance. “Moreover, Mission-2030, a key electoral plank, failed to draw the expected support from voters,” it said.

Another key area highlighted in the report is the BJP’s adeptness in polarizing the electoral scenario, which emerged as a pivotal factor in Congress’ defeat. “The divisive tactics employed by the opposition party played a substantial role in shaping the electoral narrative against the Congress,” it says.

On seats with slim victory margins, the report underscores the shortcomings of local leaders who, despite their critical roles, failed to accurately gauge the political landscape. This lapse resulted in an inability to mobilize voters effectively, contributing to the overall setback, it said.

The party’s inability to convey convincingly to voters that the potential change in government would lead to the discontinuation of crucial schemes is cited as a pivotal factor for the defeat. Despite the positive reception of government initiatives, the failure to translate it into electoral support has been a notable shortcoming, it says.

Key leaders and ministers within the Congress ranks were found wanting in their effectiveness against the BJP’s campaign machinery. Their inability to counter the narrative and sway public opinion adversely impacted the electoral prospects. The report also sheds light on the failure of prominent leaders to extend their influence beyond their immediate constituencies. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp