Lok Sabha polls 2024: 74 aspirants in Assam seek Cong ticket 

Eleven aspirants applied from Dhubri, the highest so far from a constituency. At two each, the lowest number of aspirants was from Kokrajhar and Kaziranga seats. 

Published: 20th December 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration | Sourav Roy)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Seventy-four aspirants in Assam applied for the Congress’ tickets to contest next year’s Lok Sabha elections. Of the party’s three Lok Sabha members, two – Pradyut Bordoloi and Abdul Khaleque – applied. The third – Gaurav Gogoi – will do so on Wednesday or Thursday, party sources said. 

Eleven aspirants applied from Dhubri, the highest so far from a constituency. At two each, the lowest number of aspirants was from Kokrajhar and Kaziranga seats. The last date for the submission of forms, which was December 19 (Tuesday), has been extended to December 22.

“President of Assam PCC Bhupen Kumar Borah has decided to extend the last date of receipt of applications of aspiring INC candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024 up to December 22, 2023,” a party circular read. Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats – nine of them currently held by BJP, three by Congress and one each by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and an independent. 

