Lok Sabha passes two new criminal code bills; Shah says it focuses on justice rather than punishment

By PTI

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita Bill and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill by a voice vote.

The Central government on Tuesday took up the three bills to replace the existing British-era criminal laws for consideration, in the absence of a majority of Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha.

The new Bills, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, were introduced in Lok Sabha in August to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, 1898; the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively.

Addressing the remaining members of the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah said that Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which will replace the Indian Penal Code, focuses on justice rather than punishment.

He said that the three proposed criminal laws will free people from the colonial mindset and its symbols.

Replying to a protest on the criminal law bills, he said, "If someone opposes govt, he shouldn't be punished as it's his freedom of speech."

However, he said, "If anyone works against the country, he or she must not be spared and must be given the strictest punishment," emphasizing that criminal law bills will ensure victim-centric justice.

"Act of terrorism is the worst human rights violation, anyone involved in terror must be given harsh punishment," he added.

"I have not only read every line of proposed criminal laws but have gone through every comma, full stop; held 158 meetings," he said.

Additionally, addressing the construction of Ram temple, he said, "We said Ram temple will be built and as promised statue of Lord Ram will be consecrated on Jan 22."

(This is a developing story)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita Bill and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill by a voice vote. The Central government on Tuesday took up the three bills to replace the existing British-era criminal laws for consideration, in the absence of a majority of Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha. The new Bills, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, were introduced in Lok Sabha in August to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, 1898; the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Addressing the remaining members of the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah said that Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which will replace the Indian Penal Code, focuses on justice rather than punishment. He said that the three proposed criminal laws will free people from the colonial mindset and its symbols. Replying to a protest on the criminal law bills, he said, "If someone opposes govt, he shouldn't be punished as it's his freedom of speech." However, he said, "If anyone works against the country, he or she must not be spared and must be given the strictest punishment," emphasizing that criminal law bills will ensure victim-centric justice. "Act of terrorism is the worst human rights violation, anyone involved in terror must be given harsh punishment," he added. "I have not only read every line of proposed criminal laws but have gone through every comma, full stop; held 158 meetings," he said. Additionally, addressing the construction of Ram temple, he said, "We said Ram temple will be built and as promised statue of Lord Ram will be consecrated on Jan 22." (This is a developing story) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp