Home Nation

Need to be alert but no need to panic: Mandaviya after review meeting amid rise in Covid cases

It is important to be prepared with mock drills of hospital preparedness, increased surveillance and effective communication with people, the minister said.

Published: 20th December 2023 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2023 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness of health facilities and impressed upon the states to be alert and increase surveillance.

Assuring the states of receiving all support from the Centre, he said, "We need to be on the alert but there is no need to panic."

It is important to be prepared with mock drills of hospital preparedness, increased surveillance and effective communication with people, the minister said.

The health minister stressed holding mock drills in all hospitals once every three months and urged states to ensure preventive measures are taken during the winter season ahead of festivities.

"There should be no laxity in our preparedness. Health is not an area for any politics. The Union Health Ministry is available for every support," Mandaviya said, adding that it was time to work together in a "whole-of-government" approach.

Mandaviya held the review meeting virtually with health ministers and additional chief principal secretaries (Health) of all states and Union Territories. Representatives of Union ministries and departments concerned also attended the meeting.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Mansukh Mandaviya Union Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp