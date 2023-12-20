Oppn MPs out, criminal law bills in

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Tuesday took up the three bills to replace the existing British era criminal laws for consideration, in the absence of a majority of Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha. As many as 49 members were suspended from the Lower House on Tuesday for unruly behaviour and disrupting the House proceedings.

Three new bills — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — were introduced in Lok Sabha in August to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, 1898; the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively.

Later, the bills were referred to a Parliamentary Standing Committee, with several opposition members adding dissent notes to it. The initial bills were withdrawn and were reintroduced during the winter session, incorporating certain suggestions made by the panel.

They were later withdrawn and the reworked versions of the bills were introduced in the lower house last week. The new bills are called the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said that Bhartiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita is truly a revolutionary provision. “Our criminal justice system faced many issues. BNS (Second), is truly a revolutionary provision. It is going to protect those who are innocent and facing wrong charges. After filing an FIR, a person is not aware of what happens to the case. But in this change, it is mandatory for the police officer must inform the complainant by digital means,” he said.

Upper House passes NCT Bill by voice vote

Amid an uproar by the Opposition, the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Amendment Bill, 2023. It also returned to Lok Sabha Appropriation Bills (3 and 4), 2023, after debate. The NCT Bill was passed by Lok Sabha as well on Tuesday, and was immediately taken to Rajya Sabha by bringing a supplementary agenda. The Appropriation Bills authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India.

