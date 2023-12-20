PM slams Oppn for giving political spin to security breach

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Opposition of giving a “political spin” to the recent security breach in Parliament in order to let out its frustration about its defeat in three assembly elections.

The PM alleged that Opposition parties were attempting to justify the security breach by their “muted” and “indirect” support for the accused. Speaking at the BJP parliamentary party meeting before the session started, the PM said that if the Opposition continued venting out its frustration in such a negative way, they would remain in opposition with fewer numbers in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Those who believe in democracy will not accept whatever happened in Parliament recently. What I am seeing is that the Opposition is letting out its frustration of losing in the elections by giving it a political spin,” said the PM. He said the way the Opposition gave support to the act of security breach was worrisome and condemnable.

The PM’s remarks came amid growing protests by opposition leaders against the suspension of MPs and their insistence on demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach. “The Opposition stance indicates that it has made up its mind to be in the opposition. For that, they have been preparing themselves.”

The PM predicted a worse political scenario for the Opposition, saying, the nation “has made up its mind to keep them in opposition and perhaps push them even farther from where they stand.” On the government performance and strategy to be maintained ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due in a few months, Modi asked the BJP leaders to expose the opposition by keeping their voice under control and staying within the limits of democracy.

“In the coming days, no matter whether others are participating or not, we must participate in Parliament proceedings,” Modi said in the backdrop of Opposition members frequently walking out from both the Houses. He also spelled out the theme for the ruling alliance’s campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, emphasizing the need for making youngsters aware of the government’s performances and policies.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Opposition of giving a “political spin” to the recent security breach in Parliament in order to let out its frustration about its defeat in three assembly elections. The PM alleged that Opposition parties were attempting to justify the security breach by their “muted” and “indirect” support for the accused. Speaking at the BJP parliamentary party meeting before the session started, the PM said that if the Opposition continued venting out its frustration in such a negative way, they would remain in opposition with fewer numbers in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “Those who believe in democracy will not accept whatever happened in Parliament recently. What I am seeing is that the Opposition is letting out its frustration of losing in the elections by giving it a political spin,” said the PM. He said the way the Opposition gave support to the act of security breach was worrisome and condemnable.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The PM’s remarks came amid growing protests by opposition leaders against the suspension of MPs and their insistence on demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach. “The Opposition stance indicates that it has made up its mind to be in the opposition. For that, they have been preparing themselves.” The PM predicted a worse political scenario for the Opposition, saying, the nation “has made up its mind to keep them in opposition and perhaps push them even farther from where they stand.” On the government performance and strategy to be maintained ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due in a few months, Modi asked the BJP leaders to expose the opposition by keeping their voice under control and staying within the limits of democracy. “In the coming days, no matter whether others are participating or not, we must participate in Parliament proceedings,” Modi said in the backdrop of Opposition members frequently walking out from both the Houses. He also spelled out the theme for the ruling alliance’s campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, emphasizing the need for making youngsters aware of the government’s performances and policies. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp