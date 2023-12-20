Raipur Diary: In Chhattisgarh, 50 percent MLAs over 50 years of age in new assembly

Ejaz Kaiser By

50% MLAs over 50 years of age in new assembly

The newly elected 90-member House of Chhattisgarh assembly has over fifty percent legislators beyond the 50 years age while those with less 40 years are 13 in number. As many as 29 MLAs are post-graduates that include 17 (BJP) and 12 (Congress). The members took an oath on December 19. Only 3 members are in the age bracket of 71 to 80 years. Senior tribal leader and BJP MLA Ram Vichar Netam, 61, was sworn-in as Pro-tem Speaker, which is a temporary appointee before the regular Speaker is appointed. The Congress has appointed former Speaker Charan Das Mahant as new Leader of Opposition.

State’s revenue from liquor sales goes up

Amid a political tussle over liquor ban and scams in Chhattisgarh, booze sales have substantially surged as guzzlers steadily kept the state’s coffers brimming with high earnings. The state government’s excise revenue collection during the last seven months touched Rs 5,000 crore, registering around 32 per cent rise from last year’s revenue at Rs 3,540 crore during the same period. In all likelihood the state is set to meet its target for 2023-24. The state’s excise revenue last year was around Rs 6,750 crore. Liquor sales in the state is done through its 750-plus government-owned shops.

26 teams to join finale of Smart India Hackathon

Twenty-six teams from across India will participate with over 200 contestants will exhibit their taken in the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon-2023 (Software Edition) during a two-day mega event in cultural town of Raigarh. OP Jindal University has been selected as the well-equipped nodal centre for the grand finale show after thorough ground review. The event is a nationwide initiative of the ministry of Education Innovation Cell which provides a platform for students to solve real-world challenges posed by the government bodies, industries and organisations. Student teams will engage in sessions round the clock under the guidance of mentors.

