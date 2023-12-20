SC directs Delhi Govt for construction of district judiciary with  better Infrastruce

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Concerned with the issue of judicial infrastructure, and others, the Supreme Court in a recent order directed the Delhi Government to float tenders for the construction of certain judicial infrastructure in Delhi.

The Apex Court's three-judge bench, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, passed the order keeping in view the fact that courts are lesser to deal with the kind of burdened increasing cases and need of judicial staff and their accommodation and other issues

The bench of the top court, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra directed the Chief Secretary of GNCTD to apprise it in the next date of hearing on February 05, next year, as to what kind of steps have been taken for residential accommodation for judicial officers, the process for the recruitment of staff at the district level, and provision of additional courtrooms temporarily.

Keeping in view the pressing issues faced by the Delhi High Court in terms of infrastructural requirements, a meeting chaired by the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Delhi was convened, which was attended by the Chief Secretary, GNCTD, Principal Secretary (Law), and other senior officers, the Apex Court noted in its order.

The meeting was also attended by Justice Rajiv Shakdher, Judge of the High Court of Delhi and the Registrar General.

The Apex court noted in its order that it had heard senior lawyer, Shyam Divan, amicus curiae (friend of the court) K Parameshwar and Vikramjit Banerjee, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) appearing on behalf of the GNCTD with Wasim Qadri, senior counsel.

The Top Court also said that an affidavit shall be filed on behalf of the GNCTD by 31 January 2024, certifying that tenders have been floated for the construction of judicial

infrastructure set out in the tabular statement, within the time lines which

were specified in the meeting held on 12 December 2023.

"A review meeting shall be convened on 12 January 2024 under the auspices of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Delhi at which the Chief Secretary, GNCTD shall intimate the steps taken in pursuance of the decisions which were arrived at in the meeting," the Top court said.

The meeting ahould primarily focus on the issues of Residential accommodation for judicial officers, process for the recruitment of staff at the district level; and provision of additional court rooms on a temporary basis, including making necessary outlays for the expenditure converting the premises into court rooms, the Apex Court said.

