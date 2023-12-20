Home Nation

Three youths hit, killed by train while making social media reels in West Bengal

Two other companions of them jumped into a river below at the last moment and saved themselves.

By PTI

KOLKATA: Three young men were knocked down and killed by an express train while making a social media reel on a railway bridge in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Wednesday, an official said.

"The three young men were run over by 13053 Howrah-Radhikapur Kulik Express when they were making social media reels standing on tracks on the railway bridge between Sujnipara and Ahiron stations in Azimganj-New Farakka section of Malda division," the ER official said.

The ER cautioned that everyone should stay away from railway tracks as a train may come at any moment and a few moments of distraction may prove fatal.

