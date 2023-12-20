Travesty of parliamentary democracy: Shashi Tharoor on suspension of MPs

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Slamming the government over the suspension of over 140 MPs, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday claimed that a "dubious record" had been created as in no country so many lawmakers had been suspended together and alleged that our entire parliamentary democracy has been "betrayed and reduced to a travesty".

Speaking with reporters after participating in the opposition protest over the suspension of MPs, Tharoor, who was himself suspended on Tuesday, said that with the suspension of so many opposition MPs, the history of parliamentary democracy has been "besmirched" in our country.

What has been seen in the country in the last few days is a "travesty of parliamentary democracy", he said.

"I did a bit of research, never in the entire history of Parliamentary democracy has any Parliament in any country in the world ever suspended or expelled 150 people. That is the dubious record being set in our Parliament this week," he said.

There is no example of any parliament in any parliamentary democratic system in the world that has ever suspended so many people at one time.



This is a disgrace and a blot on our democracy.



Everyone understands that the basic principle of parliamentary democracy is the accountability of the council of ministers to Parliament, Tharoor said.

"When Parliament is in session, on anything that happens, the government must come to Parliament and discuss it with them before going out," he said.

"When the opposition called for a discussion on the security breach and requested that the home minister should come and speak to Parliament, as you all know the home minister did not come, he was giving statements outside to the media, he was giving press interviews, but he was not prepared to speak inside Parliament.

This is why the opposition protested and I must say that the reaction has been disproportionate to the actual offence of protesting," Tharoor asserted.

The protest was for a very democratic parliamentary reason which is to have the home minister come and initiate a discussion, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

The opposition wanted to participate in major debates on matters of national importance, he said. But what has been seen sadly is that the government has no interest in letting the opposition function responsibly in Parliament, he alleged.

"We have seen when we were in power how important it was to accommodate the opposition's interest.

If we had been in this position, we would have had the home minister come for 10 minutes, we would have discussed for half an hour or 45 minutes, which would have defused the situation. Instead, time has been wasted, the history of parliamentary democracy has been besmirched in our country," he said.

"Today we are leaving this House in the feeling that our entire parliamentary democracy has been betrayed and reduced to a travesty," Tharoor added.

