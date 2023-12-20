Home Nation

Widow, lover tied to pole and beaten in UP for having relationship

Police said the woman, a widow and mother of five children, reportedly had a relationship with a man, due to which villagers were angry with them.

Representative image only

By PTI

MAHARAJGANJ: A woman and her lover were allegedly tied to a pole and beaten here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the woman, who had allegedly eloped with her lover, returned to the village in Bharivaisi under the Farendra police station area, they said.

Circle Officer Pharenda Anuj Kumar Singh said that the woman was beaten up by her in-laws for having a relationship.

The angry villagers tied both of them to a pole near Campierganj-Modiganj road and beat them while the victims were pleading to leave them.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, after which police swung into action.

Police said the woman, a widow and mother of five children, reportedly had a relationship with a man, due to which villagers were angry with them.

A case of assault has been registered and one accused has been arrested, police said.

