After drubbing, Rajasthan Congress stages protest in House

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The inaugural session of the 16th Assembly in Rajasthan commenced on Wednesday, with newly elected MLAs taking their oath on the first day of the two-day session. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma initiated the oath-taking ceremony, followed by Deputy CMs Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa.

Subsequently, all MLAs pledged their commitment as assembly members. On Thursday, the MLAs will convene to elect the Speaker of the Assembly. The BJP has already nominated Vasudev Devnani for the role, and being in majority, his election seems inevitable.

As the House proceedings began, Congress members, including former CM Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, wore black bands in protest against the suspension of Opposition MPs in Parliament. Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara opposed the suspension from the day of oath-taking, condemning it as an attack on democracy. Protem Speaker Kalicharan Saraf intervened, stating it was not allowed, leading to Dotasara’s removal from the House proceedings.

