COVID-19: Karnataka reports 24 fresh cases; JN.1 sub variant found in 19 incative cases in Goa

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Thursday reported 24 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the cumulative figure since the outbreak of the virus to 40,89,174, the health department said.

With Covid recurring in some parts, the state government intensified tests.

It conducted 2,263 tests including 1,791 RT-PCR.

There were 105 active cases in the state after 11 patients were discharged today, it said.

Of the 24 new cases, 23 were reported in Bengaluru urban district alone while the city accounts for 93 active cases. Also, there were maximum tests (1,540) compared to any other districts of the state.

Dakshina Kannada district, bordering Kerala, reported one case.

ALSO READ | 227 new Covid cases; health dept strengthens surveillance in Kerala

Of 105 cases, 85 people are under home isolation and 20 have been hospitalised. Among the hospitalised, nine are in the ICU.

JN.1 sub-variant found in 19 samples in Goa; all old, inactive cases, says health official

The JN.1 sub-variant of Covid-19 was found in 19 samples that were tested over a period of time, but these are old cases and are no longer active, a top health official said on Thursday.

The first case of this variant was found in Kerala on December 8, after which the Centre urged states and union territories to maintain constant vigil, including monitoring and reporting district-wise cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in all health facilities regularly for early detection.

"All the 19 cases of JN.1 sub-variant traced in Goa are not active. They are old cases and have crossed the window period. This variant was found during genome sequencing of samples collected from patients," state epidemiologist Dr Prashant Suryavanshi told PTI.

"All those with this variant had mild symptoms. They have recovered now. These samples were collected over a period of time," Suryavanshi added.

ALSO READ | 21 cases of JN.1 Covid variant found, but no need to panic, says Niti Aayog member

As of Thursday, Goa has 16 active Covid-19 cases, including four detected during the day.

A total of 193 samples were tested for the virus on Thursday, as per a bulletin issued by the state's Directorate of Health Services.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Thursday reported 24 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the cumulative figure since the outbreak of the virus to 40,89,174, the health department said. With Covid recurring in some parts, the state government intensified tests. It conducted 2,263 tests including 1,791 RT-PCR.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); There were 105 active cases in the state after 11 patients were discharged today, it said. Of the 24 new cases, 23 were reported in Bengaluru urban district alone while the city accounts for 93 active cases. Also, there were maximum tests (1,540) compared to any other districts of the state. Dakshina Kannada district, bordering Kerala, reported one case. ALSO READ | 227 new Covid cases; health dept strengthens surveillance in Kerala Of 105 cases, 85 people are under home isolation and 20 have been hospitalised. Among the hospitalised, nine are in the ICU. JN.1 sub-variant found in 19 samples in Goa; all old, inactive cases, says health official The JN.1 sub-variant of Covid-19 was found in 19 samples that were tested over a period of time, but these are old cases and are no longer active, a top health official said on Thursday. The first case of this variant was found in Kerala on December 8, after which the Centre urged states and union territories to maintain constant vigil, including monitoring and reporting district-wise cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in all health facilities regularly for early detection. "All the 19 cases of JN.1 sub-variant traced in Goa are not active. They are old cases and have crossed the window period. This variant was found during genome sequencing of samples collected from patients," state epidemiologist Dr Prashant Suryavanshi told PTI. "All those with this variant had mild symptoms. They have recovered now. These samples were collected over a period of time," Suryavanshi added. ALSO READ | 21 cases of JN.1 Covid variant found, but no need to panic, says Niti Aayog member As of Thursday, Goa has 16 active Covid-19 cases, including four detected during the day. A total of 193 samples were tested for the virus on Thursday, as per a bulletin issued by the state's Directorate of Health Services. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp