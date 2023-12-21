Home Nation

Delhi HC asks Centre to consider representation on plea seeking Aadhar-property linking

Upadhyay had moved the Delhi HC pleading it to pass appropriate directions into his plea seeking direction to the Centre for linking of Aadhar with their property. 

Published: 21st December 2023

By Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Centre and the Delhi Government to consider representation within three months in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking direction to link movable and immovable property documents of all citizens with their Aadhaar numbers to curb corruption, black money generation, and 'benami' transactions.

Although the Delhi High Court refused to pass any order and direction on Upadhyay's plea, the two-judge bench of the Delhi HC, headed by Justice Rajiv Shakdher and also comprising Justice Girish Kathpalia, however, said the representation shall be decided by the Central government within three months.

It said these are policy decisions and the courts cannot enter into the government's policy framing, but it asked the government to consider Upadhyay's plea.

Upadhyay had moved the Delhi High Court pleading it to pass appropriate directions into his plea seeking direction to the Centre for linking of immovable and movable property documents of citizens with their Aadhaar numbers to stop corruption, black money generation, and 'benami' transactions.

