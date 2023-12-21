Delhi HC asks ED to respond to Jacqueline's plea seeking quashing of FIR in money laundering case

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's plea seeking quashing of an FIR against her in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, her lawyer Prashant Patil told TNIE.

Justice Jyoti Singh on Thursday issued notice and sought ED’s reply to Fernandez's plea and listed the matter for further hearing on January 29, next year.

She moved the Delhi HC and sought to quash the second supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED in the case and related proceedings pending before a trial court (Patiala House Court) here.

Fernandez sought quashing of the ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) of August 08, 2021, & the 2nd Supplementary complaint filed under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, (PMLA) 2002 by the ED.

Appearing for the central probe agency, ED, special counsel Zoheb Hossian opposed her petition and questioned its maintainability. "When there is no challenge to the order of cognizance taken by the special judge, challenge to the prosecution complaint is not maintainable," he said.

It was opposed by Fernandez’s counsel, senior lawyer Siddharth Aggarwal, who argued that the prayers in the petition cover every order passed in the criminal proceedings and that the order of cognizance has nothing to do with her. "She is innocent in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case," he said.

Bollywood actor Fernandez, 38, is one of the accused in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving prime accused Chandrashekhar and others, was granted regular bail in the case on November 15, 2022.

The actress, a Sri Lankan national, faced serious allegations of money laundering charges and she was not cooperating with the investigators properly, the ED claimed in its chargesheet.

The agency had named Jacqueline as an accused in the charge sheet it filed in the extortion case against Chandrashekar. She was accused of allegedly receiving expensive gifts from the conman, who extorted crores of rupees from celebrities and businessmen.

On August 17, 2022, a supplementary chargesheet was filed by the ED against conman, Sukesh Chandrashekar in the same Delhi Court in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

The ED chargesheet revealed that Jacqueline was named as accused number 10 in the case.

Patil vehemently denied the involvement of her client with Sukesh and claimed innocence in the case.

