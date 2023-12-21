Home Nation

Four die of suffocation in Jharkhand's Hazaribag after they lit charcoal to beat the cold

All of them hailed from Buxar district of Bihar, and were pursuing a computer course at an institute in Sirshi.

Published: 21st December 2023 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Cold wave

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

Hazaribag (Jharkhand): Four persons, including a teenager, died of suffocation after they lit charcoal in their room to get respite from severe cold in Jharkhand's Sirshi village, police said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Rahul Kumar (20), Akhilesh Kumar (21), Prince Kumar (20) and Armaan Ali (19), a senior police officer said.

All of them hailed from Buxar district of Bihar, and were pursuing a computer course at an institute in Sirshi, he said.

They had lit charcoal in their rented accommodation on Wednesday to beat the cold, and prima facie, the deaths occurred due to suffocation after inhaling the smoke, Deputy SP (HQ) Rajiv Kumar said.

A cold wave has been sweeping parts of the state, including Hazaribag, for the last 10 days, the Met Department said.

When the youths did not respond on Thursday morning, locals broke open the door and found them lying motionless, police said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and family members of the deceased have been informed, they added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
severe cold suffocation death Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp