Punjab: Gangster gunned down in encounter

Four police personnel were also injured in the incidents. Ten gangsters have been shot dead by cops so far this year.

Published: 21st December 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  A gangster was killed in an exchange of fire with the Punjab Police at Jandiala Guru area of Amritsar on Wednesday, the eighth encounter in a month. In the seven previous encounters in Ludhiana, Mansa, Patiala and Mohali, two gangsters were shot dead while six were injured. 

Four police personnel were also injured in the incidents. Ten gangsters have been shot dead by cops so far this year. Amritpal Singh (22), alias Amri, was killed in the morning in Dharad village canal when he was trying to flee under the cover of dense fog after opening fire at the police. While a policeman was injured in the leg, another narrowly escaped a bullet.

Wanted in four murder cases, Singh was taken to the spot after he confessed to have hidden a heroin consignment there. Besides the heroin, an imported .9mm pistol was also recovered. He was arrested on Sunday. Amritsar (Rural) SSP Satinder Singh said that Amritpal was an accomplice of gangster Happy Jatt.
In four of the cases, including Wednesday’s, encounters had broken out when arrested gangsters were taken to the place to recover hidden weapons or drugs.

It is for the first time in the AAP-led Punjab government that back-to-back encounters have taken place barring killing of two shooters in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Trigger happy
Dec 17: 3 sharp-shooters of Bambiha gang held after an encounter in Moga
Dec 16: Malkit Chitta shot in the leg in Sangrur district
2 gangsters involved in carjacking and extortion shot in the legs in Sohana
Dec 15: Paramjit Singh injured in an encounter in Mansa
Dec 13: Karanjit Singh shot in the legs in Zirakpur town
Dec 13: Sukhdev Singh, wanted in 28 cases, shot dead at a village near Ludhiana
Nov 29: 2 gangsters shot dead on Ludhiana-Doraha road

