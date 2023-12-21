In first reaction on Pannun, PM Narendra Modi says India respects law

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in an interview with The Financial Times, has said that India would look into any evidence on the alleged assassination plot in the US, and also added that a ``few incidents’’ will not derail India-US ties.

It may be recalled that on November 29th, the US Justice Department had announced charges against an Indian, Nick Gupta, along with others who are yet to be identified, after they foiled an assassination attempt on a US and Canadian citizen Gurupatwant Singh Pannun, who is also a Khalistani separatist leader.

India had set up a committee to look into the allegations. However, PM Modi in a rather surprising move gave an interview to FT, which was where the news of the alleged plot leaked.

“If someone gives us any information, we would definitely look into it,” PM Modi said adding that, ``if a citizen of ours has done anything good or bad, we are ready to look into it. Our commitment is to the rule of law.”

Pannun, who is the founder of Sikhs for Justice (banned by India) was designated a terrorist in 2020 and has repeatedly been making threats to India’s security and establishments from airports to airlines and even the Parliament.

PM Modi has also said in the interview that India was “deeply concerned about the activities of certain extremist groups based overseas”.

"These elements, under the guise of freedom of expression, have engaged in intimidation and incited violence,’’ said PM Modi. It may be recalled that US President Joe Biden has stated that India and US ties were among the most consequential in the world.

After the US indictment, US’s Deputy National Security Advisor, Johnathan Finer on his visit to Delhi on December 5th said that 'many difficult issues persist with India.’ The FBI chief Christopher Asher Wray also came to India on December 11th but little is known on what observations he made.

“There is strong bipartisan support for the strengthening of this relationship, which is a clear indicator of a mature and stable partnership. Security and counter-terrorism co-operation have been a key component of our partnership. I don’t think it is appropriate to link a few incidents with diplomatic relations between the two countries,’’ PM Modi said.

"The relationship between the US and India is one of the most strategic and consequential of the 21st Century. The US supports India’s emergence as a leading global power and a vital partner in promoting a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,’’ said the US State Department’s spokesperson on November 9th.

PM Modi visited the US on a state visit in June this year, while US President Joe Biden came to India in September for the G20 Summit in Delhi.

It was during PM Modi’s interaction with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau during the sidelines of the G20 Summit that an allegation was made on India’s involvement in the killing of a slain Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June. India dismissed this and this led to a diplomatic spat between India and Canada – which led to a pause in visa services to Canadians from India and also the ousting of 41 Canadian diplomats which India said was done to ensure diplomatic parity.

