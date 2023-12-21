Laundering case: Delhi HC seeks ED reply on Jacqueline plea

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate, asking it to file its reply after hearing a plea by actor Jacqueline Fernandez's seeking to quash an FIR against her in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, her lawyer Prashant Patil told TNIE.

The actor has sought quashing of the FIR registered by the probe agency for her alleged involvement in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, her lawyer Prashant Patil told this newspaper.

Justice Jyoti Singh on Thursday listed the matter for further hearing on January 29, 2024. She moved the HC seeking to quash the second supplementary chargesheet in the case and related proceedings pending before a trial court.

Appearing for the probe agency, special counsel Zoheb Hossian opposed her petition and questioned the maintainabil Fernandez’s counsel Siddharth Aggarwal argued that the prayers in the petition covered every order passed in the criminal proceedings.

“She is innocent in the money laundering case,” he said. Fernandez, 38, is one of the accused in the case involving prime accused Chandrashekhar and others. She was granted regular bail on Nove

