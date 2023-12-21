Home Nation

Let central, state officials sort out dues to Bengal, Modi tells Mamata

Speaking to reporters later, Mamata said 155 central teams have already visited West Bengal and the state government has clarified all the issues raised by them.

Published: 21st December 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and TMC MPs meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi | pti

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with a delegation of party MPs to demand the release of Rs 1.15 lakh crore that the Centre owes the state on account of various central schemes and claims for natural disasters over the past years. 

Mamata met Modi along with TMC MPs. Kalyan Banerjee, who courted controversy by mimicking Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, was removed from the delegation at the instance of the PMO.
During the meeting, the Bengal CM told the PM that despite performing well in all areas, her state is yet to get its due share of Central resources. Modi proposed that officials of the state and the Centre sit together and sort out things. 

Speaking to reporters later, Mamata said 155 central teams have already visited West Bengal and the state government has clarified all the issues raised by them. “We have given clarification 155 times. We can do that once again. In a federal structure, the Central government has a share and the state also has a share,” she said. 

On MGNREGA funds, she said it is mandatory to pay the workers. “We didn’t get a penny for 100 days of work in the Budget for FY23.” A memorandum was also submitted to the PM stating that when her government came to power, it acquired the legacy of a burden of Rs 2 lakh crore of debt of the previous regime and it had to repay a Rs 5 lakh crore including interest. Despite this, the state achieved progress in 2011-2023.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Narendra Modi Kalyan Banerjee TMC BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp