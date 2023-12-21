Lukewarm response among Bengal youth to join poll process, finds survey

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: With just months left for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, more than 50 per cent of the newly eligible electorate in West Bengal are “not interested” to participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha electoral exercise. A survey conducted by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, revealed when the state’s 15 lakh youths are presently eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections, only around 7 lakh of them enrolled themselves in the list of voters.

During the course of the survey, the booth-level officers (BLO) came across scores of new voters who are not interested to participate in the next year’s general elections. “Most of them showed no interest saying they will enrol their names in the voters’ list before the next electoral exercise as there are four chances a year to get enrolled in the list of eligible electorates,” said a BLO.

The BLOs conducted the survey by making door-to-door visits. “When we asked the eligible new voters for the reason for not applying to get themselves enrolled in the voters’ list, most of them said they would do it in the next phase of the process. When we told them that they would not be able to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, it proved not enough to attract the new voters,” said the officer.

The CEO, Aariz Aftab, expressed his concern over the reluctance of the new voters in a meeting with the officials of his department. In the 2019 general elections, West Bengal had the maximum number of first-time electorates who had enlisted themselves in the voters’ list followed by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

According to Election Commissions’ data, 20.1 lakh first time voters enlisted their names in the list of eligible electorates when the figure was 16.7 lakh and 13.6 lakh Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh respectively.



