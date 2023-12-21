New criminal laws will end colonial legacy: BJP members in Rajya Sabha 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The three bills to replace the colonial-era criminal laws are intended to bring speedy justice to the people of India and end the colonial legacy, BJP members said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Home Minister Amit Shah moved the motion for the passage of the three redrafted bills -- the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bills -- in the Rajya Sabha.

These bills will replace the Indian Penal Code-1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure-1898 and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

Initiating a debate on the bills, BJP MP Brijalal said these will end the colonial legacy.

Sasmit Patra of the BJD said it is the sovereign right of Parliament to frame laws for the people of the country.

He also highlighted the significance of the separation of powers between the legislature, executive and the judiciary, as enshrined in the Constitution.

M Thambidurai of the AIADMK asked the government to allow the usage of Tamil language for arguing in state courts.

Participating in the debate, Neeraj Shekhar of the BJP said members of opposition parties did not attend meetings of the standing committee scrutinising the bills.

"Rajdroh (offence against government) has been changed to Deshdroh (offence against nation).

The opposition should not have any objection to this.

I think they may even have an objection to it," Shekhar said.

BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb said that old laws were made by persons born in Britain and it is a matter of pride that new laws are being framed by those born in India.

Laxmikant Bajpayee of the BJP said that the bills stipulate that charge sheets in cases have to be filed within 90 days and cases decided by courts within three years.

This will reduce load on lower courts, he said.

BJP member Kailash Soni spoke about the imposition of the Emergency in 1975 and misuse of power by the Congress.

BJP member Kavita Patidar said these three laws aim to provide justice not punishment.

She said the bills will help women, especially in cases of sexual crime, as a victim's statement has been made mandatory along with its video recording so that it cannot be manipulated.

BJP member Anil Agrawal said lawyers used to trap people in their web that deprived them of justice but the new bills will now simplify access to justice and bring relief to people.

BJP MP K Laxman said that the new bills will deal strongly with various threats to society such as "love jihad" and live-in relationship.

YSR Congress Party member S Niranjan Reddy that the government should make an appropriate mechanism for forensic analysis.

He also said filing of multiple FIRs in one matter across different police stations should be checked.

Independent MP Kartikeya Sharma said the proposed laws reflect the government's intention to align them with the needs of the 21st century with a focus on justice rather than punishment.

