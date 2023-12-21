Home Nation

No tolled highway has completely recovered capital cost, says Centre

There are no tolled national highways (Public/ Private funded) in the country of which capital cost has been completely recovered, Gadkari said.

Published: 21st December 2023 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday said there are no tolled national highways in the country that have completely recovered the capital cost.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said there is no provision for closing of user fee plaza after completion of concession period/recovery of capital cost as per the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

"There are no tolled national highways (Public/ Private funded) in the country of which capital cost has been completely recovered," he said.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are primarily responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways across the country.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
national highways tollgate Nitin Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp