Parliament breach probe: Delhi Police questions two more people, one detained in Karnataka

BENGALURU/BAGALKOT: The Delhi police have taken Sai Krishna Jagali (30), son of retired police officer deputy superintendent of police Vittal Jagali for questioning in the December 13, Lok Sabha security breach case.

According to the sources, after being taken into custody from his house, he was later taken to Navanagar Police Station where the police of Delhi held some talks. Later, at night, he was taken to Delhi.

The sources said that Saikrishna, who is a software engineer, was a friend and classmate of Manorajan, who is one of the prime accused in the Parliament attack case. He was also sharing the room with Manorajan during his studies in 2008-09.

Sai Krishna is a friend of one of the accused D Manoranjan from Mysuru. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Superintendent of Police, Bagalkot Amarnath Reddy confirmed that the Delhi police took Sai Krishna from his house in Vidyagiri in Bagalkot on Wednesday night around 10 pm to Delhi for questioning.

He has not been arrested so far. Sai Krishna is a software engineer and is said to be in close touch with Manoranjan. According to sources, the investigation in the case and interrogation of Manoranjan may have thrown up the name of Sai Krishna. No other details are known so far. Manoranjan had opened the yellow smoke canister from the visitors’ gallery at the ongoing session in the Lok Sabha leading to panic and chaos.

He had allegedly met the other accused Sagar Sharma in Mysuru and had made four visits to New Delhi this year but did not share the reasons for those visits and the people he met in the National capital. Sharma had jumped down from the visitors’ gallery and was seen jumping on the rows towards the Speaker’s chair, when he was overpowered by an MP.

According to unconfirmed sources, there is a possibility that the “plot of December 13 was hatched in Mysuru. It was a planned conspiracy. The five accused arrested in the case - Manoranjan, Sharma, Neelam Azad (Devi) from Haryana, Amol Shinde from Maharashtra and Lalit Jha from Bihar - knew each other. Sagar is an e-rickshaw driver from Lucknow. He was in Bengaluru during the pandemic years after which he returned to Lucknow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grave concern at the Parliament security breach and said it was important to know who is behind the incident. So far 143 Opposition MPS have been suspended for protesting against the LS breach.

Meanwhile reacting to the incident, Spandana, the sister of Saikrishna, told media persons that her brother is innocent and the police have taken into custody merely for getting some clarification.

She said that the police wanted to know his links with Manoranjan as both had spent time together as roommates.

“My brother is innocent and has no connection with the Parliament incident. I am confident that he will be back soon clean”, she said.

Resident of Sector 11 of Vidyagiri locality, she said that her brother was no longer working for an IT company and was busy developing his own App.

