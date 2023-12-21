Home Nation

PM calls it abject theatrics, MP asks why mimicry taken seriously

Banerjee, while protesting alongside other MPs against the suspension of opposition members, imitated Dhankhar.

Published: 21st December 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur and Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A political crisis erupted on Wednesday over Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament (MP) Kalyan Banerjee’s mimicking of Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar during a protest by Opposition parties outside the new Parliament building on Tuesday. 
The incident attracted widespread condemnation from senior officials, including the President, Prime Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker, and former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Banerjee, while protesting alongside other MPs against the suspension of opposition members, imitated Dhankhar. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others captured this act on their cellphones, sparking a significant debate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted the Vice-President, expressing his distress over the incident, which he termed ‘abject theatrics.’ Modi expressed disappointment, particularly because the mockery was directed at a constitutional office within the Parliament. In response, Dhankhar affirmed his commitment to constitutional values, resolving not to be deterred by such insults. 

Dhankhar later posted on microblogging site X about receiving a call from Modi. “Received a telephone call from Prime Minister @narendramodi. He expressed great pain over the abject theatrics of some MPs, and that too in the sacred Parliament complex, yesterday,” the Vice-President posted.

President Draupadi Murmu also expressed her dismay at the humiliation of the Vice -President within the Parliament complex, emphasizing the need for elected representatives to adhere to norms of dignity and courtesy. Foremer Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu too condemned the act on social media, highlighting the importance of maintaining the dignity of constitutional offices.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met with Dhankhar, describing the incident as a ‘new low’ in parliamentary conduct. In solidarity, ruling party members, including ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal 
and Nitin Gadkari, stood for about 10 minutes during Rajya Sabha proceedings. 

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee advised taking the incident lightly and refrained from further comment. Kalyan Banerjee defended his actions, stating he had no intention of causing harm, and questioned why his mimicry was taken so seriously.

He compared it to past mimicries by PM Modi in the Lok Sabha.  Rahul Gandhi criticised the media’s focus on the mimicry, urging coverage of other significant issues such as the suspension of MPs, economic concerns, and defence deals, while highlighting the disheartened perspective of MPs.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Kalyan Banerjee Opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp