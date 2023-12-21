Power corridor | BSNL will emerge strong: Vaishnaw

By Express News Service

BSNL will emerge strong: Vaishnaw

State-owned BSNL will emerge as a new and capable organisation as the Modi government is standing like a rock behind the public sector entity, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Referring to contention of some members that the acronym of BSNL was ‘Bhai Sahab Nahi Lagega’, the minister said soon people will say ‘Bhai Sahab Naya Lagega’. He also said the government has provided a package of Rs 1.64 lakh crore to the entity.

‘Student enrolments in schools up 26.5%’

There has been a growth of 26.5 per cent in student enrolments in schools and higher education institutions since in 2014, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told Rajya Sabha on Wednes-day. He said there has been 31 per cent growth in enrolment among girls between 2014-15 and 2021-22 and the figure for girls belonging to Scheduled Castes was at 50 per cent. The enrolment growth for SC and ST students was 44 per cent and 65 per cent, respectively.

Bring nsa under house ambit, says mp

Lok Sabha MP Simranjit Singh Mann on Wednesday demanded that the office of the National Security Advisor be brought under the purview of Parliament. Mann said the proposed legislations do not have any provisions on the National Security Advisor or include RAW director and IB director. “They are not responsible to Parlia-ment and their secret services funds are not audited,” he said.

Tax collection bill passed

Parliament on Wednesday passed the Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023, that gives statutory backing to the government to collect taxes from midnight as per the announcement made in the Union Budget. The bill comes with provisions to refund taxes collected that have not been incorporated in the Finance Bill as per the budget for fiscal year starting April 1.

Nod to raise cap on age of prez, gstat members

Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to raise the age cap of president and members of the GST Appellate Tribunals to 70 years and 67 years, respectively. Rajya Sabha returned the Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 to Lok Sabha without any changes, thus completing the Parliamentary procedure for the bill. Lok Sabha had cleared the bill on Tuesday. The amendment was brought about after being suggested by the Chief Justice of India.

