Home Nation

Proposed name of Kharge as INDIA’s PM face: Mamata

At least 28 opposition parties have attended the meeting to chalk out strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Speaking to reporters, Mamata Banerjee said,

Published: 21st December 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee with party MPs addresses the media at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the key meeting of the INDIA bloc in the capital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed on Wednesday that she has proposed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s name as the prime ministerial candidate for the opposition alliance. It was widely reported on Tuesday that Banerjee was the first to propose the name of the Congress President as the prospective PM face of the alliance.

At least 28 opposition parties have attended the meeting to chalk out strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Speaking to reporters, Mamata Banerjee said, “Everyone was asking us who is the face of the alliance. I proposed Kharge’s name and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also backed my proposal. I have no news of anyone being unhappy with this.” 

However, Kharge responded on Tuesday that the priority is to win elections and the rest will be decided later. It was also learnt that Mamata Banerjee has suggested Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the candidate from Varanasi seat against PM Modi. When asked about this, Banerjee said that “not all details of the meeting can be divulged.” 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INDIA bloc West Bengal Mamata Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp