Proposed name of Kharge as INDIA’s PM face: Mamata

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the key meeting of the INDIA bloc in the capital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed on Wednesday that she has proposed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s name as the prime ministerial candidate for the opposition alliance. It was widely reported on Tuesday that Banerjee was the first to propose the name of the Congress President as the prospective PM face of the alliance.

At least 28 opposition parties have attended the meeting to chalk out strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Speaking to reporters, Mamata Banerjee said, “Everyone was asking us who is the face of the alliance. I proposed Kharge’s name and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also backed my proposal. I have no news of anyone being unhappy with this.”

However, Kharge responded on Tuesday that the priority is to win elections and the rest will be decided later. It was also learnt that Mamata Banerjee has suggested Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the candidate from Varanasi seat against PM Modi. When asked about this, Banerjee said that “not all details of the meeting can be divulged.”

