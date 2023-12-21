Home Nation

RSS puts Mahayuti in trouble over its objections to caste based census

RSS Vidarbha region chief Shreedhar Gadge during his baudik (brainstorming ) session said that RSS is against the caste-based census.

Published: 21st December 2023 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Caste census, caste survey

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: After RSS’s objections to caste-based census, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde is on the back foot and said the decision over caste-based census will be taken after consulting alliance partners.

Maharashtra BJP and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena’s elected representatives visited the RSS headquarters last Tuesday where RSS Vidarbha region chief Shreedhar Gadge during his baudik (brainstorming ) session said that RSS is against the caste-based census.

Traditionally, during winter sessions, BJP elected representatives visit the RSS headquarters where they are guided about social issues.

Mr Gadhage said the caste-based census is against the interest of the nation and therefore elected representatives should not press this demand. He focused his speech on five focal points that are social equality, caste-based census, Swadeshi, family values and environmental issues.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited the RSS headquarters on Wednesday to pay tribute to RSS founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

CM Eknath Shinde commenting over RSS objections to caste-based census said that he will consult with his alliance partner, and will take the decisions over it.

However, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said that BJP’s parent organisation RSS is against the caste-based census because they are against the reservations. He said RSS-BJP wants to end the reservations therefore they are not in favour of caste-based census.

“RSS BJP wants to deprive the backward caste therefore they are not in favour of reservations. The reservation is affirmative action that is effectively implemented in several developed countries like the US and Europe. When our government will come into power, we will surely carry out the case-based census and reservation benefits will be given as per the population of that particular caste,” Patole added.

Interestingly, in the BJP-led Mahayuti government, BJP and Shiv Sena’s elected representatives visited the RSS headquarters, but deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction skipped this program. Ajit Pawar also has a different view than the RSS over caste-based census.

Ajit Pawar faction's NCP spokesperson and MLC Amol Mitkari said, "It is true that the NCP was also invited by the BJP but no one went there. It is our right to not go there and pay a visit. It is the prerogative of every party on whether to visit a particular place or not".

